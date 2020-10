Or Copy this URL to Share

CASEY, David Warren passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from complications of heart disease. He was 83. He is survived by his wife, of almost 60 years; his son, David; daughter, Ruth; and a grandson, John Ross. He was born in Clearwater, and recently lived in Palmetto. He was a member of Providence Church in Lehigh Acres. Memorial details to be announced later.



