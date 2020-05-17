David Chillura
CHILLURA, David 57, of Tampa, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2020. He was born in Tampa, raised in Riverview and graduated from Easy Bay H.S. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Phillip Jr. He is survived by his parents, Helen Chillura of Riverview, and Frank Chillura, of Tampa; brother, Samuel James Chillura, of Odessa; nephew, Frank Eugene Jr, of Wesley Chapel; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Garden of Memories

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
