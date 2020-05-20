CHILLURA, David 57, of Tampa, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Tampa, raised in Riverview and graduated from East Bay H.S. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Eugene. He is survived by his parents, Helen Chillura of Riverview, and Frank Chillura, of Tampa; brother, Samuel James Chillura, of Odessa; nephew, Frank Eugene Jr., of Wesley Chapel; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Garden of Memories



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store