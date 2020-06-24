CONNOLLY, David J. On Saturday, June 20, 2020, David J. Connolly loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 90. Dave was born on March 30, 1930, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, the late son of Michael Connolly and Eva Pinault. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1958, he served four years in the U.S. Navy for the office of Naval intelligence and was employed as a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration for 22 years. After retirement from Federal Law Enforcement he held positions with the Office of the Florida State Attorney, Reserve Deputy at the Pinellas Sheriffs Office and St. Petersburg College where he trained law enforcement officers throughout the United States. David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Pesola; and he is survived by his two children, Timothy Connolly and his daughter-law, Michele; and daughter, Tammra Connolly Albanese and his son-law, Dominic. Dave leaves behind grandchildren, Dominic, Casey, Ashley, Ryan, and Shaun; as well as his great- grandchildren, Austin, Wesley, Dominic, Aubrey and Colton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach with viewing from 10 am to service time. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Suncoast Hospice. David C. Gross Funeral Home



