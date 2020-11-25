Or Copy this URL to Share

CUNNINGHAM, David 64, of St. Petersburg Florida, transitioned November 16, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Janice Washington-Cunningham, son David Cunningham, Jr.; daughters, Latoya Searles and Jessica Dombach; brother, Levi Cunningham; sister, Ruby James; grandchildren, Zarah, Dontrell, Devin, Tamia, and Davion; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday November 28, 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home.



