CUNNINGHAM, David 64, of St. Petersburg Florida, transitioned November 16, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Janice Washington-Cunningham, son David Cunningham, Jr.; daughters, Latoya Searles and Jessica Dombach; brother, Levi Cunningham; sister, Ruby James; grandchildren, Zarah, Dontrell, Devin, Tamia, and Davion; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday November 28, 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.