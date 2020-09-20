DALE, David Alan 60, passed away at home in St. Petersburg, FL, Sept. 9, 2020. Dave was born October, 1959 and grew up in Homewood, IL. He moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1970. Dave will always be remembered for his sense of humor. It did not matter whether he was laughing at himself or a bad one-liner. He especially enjoyed improv comedy. He had a laugh that was loud and infectious, bringing joy to his family and friends. Dave was a caring and compassionate person. He was an active member of The Temple of the Living God in St. Petersburg. He was a member of several local and state non-profit organizations. He spent several years leading the youth group at Trinity United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg where he is affectionately remembered as "Super-Dave." Dave had a lifelong love of sports, with a special place in his heart for baseball. He was a card-carrying member of the Die-Hard Cub Fan Club. Dave and his wife, Liz, enjoyed going to the Tampa Bay Rays baseball games each season. He won trophies in both golfing and bowling. He excelled in sports statistics, including participating in ESPN's fantasy baseball, placing in the top one percent, one year. He also had a head for trivia and was always the first one chosen as a partner in games of Trivial Pursuit. Dave graduated from Gibbs High School in 1977, then attended Stetson University in Deland, FL. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg in 1993. Dave was employed by the Times Publishing Company his entire 33-year career. He worked first for the St. Petersburg Times and then Florida Trend Magazine. Dave is predeceased by his father, Frank Dale; mother, Phyllis Dale; and brother, Chuck Dale. He is survived by his wife, Liz Dale; daughter, Mindy Tryon; sister, Dorene Thomas; and son-in-law, Jason Tryon. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Maureen Dale; father-in-law, Andrew Hampton Hines Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Hampton Hines and wife, Shelly Hines, Brad Hines and wife, Holly Hines, and Dan Hines and wife, Karen Hines. He will be affectionately remembered by his 18 nieces and nephews. There will be a Gathering of Dave's friends Sunday, October 4, 2 pm, at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, N.E. St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, the next time you drive by a golf course, send out a thought of Dave hitting a hole in one, or hit one for him.Visit his online guestbook at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com