DOUGHERTY, David 88, passed away December 27, 2019. Born June 21, 1931 In International Falls, MN to Raymond and Fern Dougherty. He graduated from Torrance High School in California where he played football, basketball and loved track and field. He was in the Naval Reserve and then enlisted in the Air Force. He took a road trip around the U.S. with high school buddies, Don, Dick and Wayne and who remained his life long friends. Retired from a career in the aerospace industry from Rohr Industries in Chula Vista, CA. He is survived by his wife, Louise, of 38 years; children, Kelli (Lin), Davi, Tim and Dawn; grandchildren, Katie, Kevin, Sean, Stephanie (Chance) and Shannon (Nico); great- grandchildren, Ella and Matti, Chloe and Juniper. David loved playing tennis and loved body surfing and the ocean. Patriarch of the Dougherty family and loved by many and will be missed by all of the lives he touched. Scattering by sea Saturday, January 11, 2020.

