1/1
David EBENHOEH
1940 - 2020
EBENHOEH, David L. USAF (Ret.) 80, resident of Tampa, passed away August 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Toni; sons, Edward and Anthony; and grandchildren, Logan and Sirena. He was born, July 19, 1940 in Detroit, MI. He loved his country and he honorably served as a member of the USAF, from October 20, 1959 until December 1, 1979, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 4, 10 am-11 am. Funeral Service will follow at 11 am, at Blount Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation in David's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
