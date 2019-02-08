David Edward JARRETT

JARRETT, David Edward

68, of Lutz, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 3, 2019. David was born in Alton, IL to William and Marjorie (Trout) Jarrett, September 24, 1950. David is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Walker; and his son, Scott. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Beverley (Roye) Jarrett; and his children, Todd (Danielle), Brian (Lauren) and Leslie. David will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Drew, Mason, Christian, Lyla and William. A service will be held Saturday, February 9 at 1 pm at Bay Hope Church, 17030 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL 33558. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683, where they rescued their precious Sara Lee.
Van Dyke United Methodist Chr
17030 Lakeshore Rd
Lutz, FL 33558
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019
