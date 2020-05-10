FEINBERG, David On Sunday, May 3, 2020, David Feinberg ended his battle with cancer. He was a dedicated teacher by profession and devoted father, husband and friend in everyday life. David is preceded in death by his wife, Fivia and their beloved children, Logan and Haydn. His legacy lives on not only in his own children but in the thousands of lives he touched in his 59 years of life.



