FEINBERG, David On Sunday, May 3, 2020, David Feinberg ended his battle with cancer. He was a dedicated teacher by profession and devoted father, husband and friend in everyday life. David is preceded in death by his wife, Fivia and their beloved children, Logan and Haydn. His legacy lives on not only in his own children but in the thousands of lives he touched in his 59 years of life.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
