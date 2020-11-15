FELIX, David Long "Every day I open my eyes is a good day" was a mantra Dave Felix spoke for many years. But on November 7, 2020, just shy of his 99th birthday, his eyes did not open. Dave was a happy, generous, hard-working man with plenty to show for it. He grew up in Indiana, the son of a Presbyterian minister and his wife, Ralph and Mildred Felix. He was a star athlete in High School, graduated from Ball State University, and met his beloved wife, Phyllis, as teachers in Columbia City, Indiana. They moved their family to Florida in 1960. Dave worked as a teacher and coach, district sales manager for Chrysler Corporation, manufacturers' representative, and cocktail lounge owner. Quite the diversity. His love of the water and instinctive investment smarts brought him to buy a lot directly on the Gulf of Mexico for just $14,000 in 1971. He and Phyllis built a house there in Palm Harbor, a town nearly no one had heard of at the time. They loved living with the gulf-front views, and later bought a condo nearby with the same beautiful views and sunsets. After retiring, the first time, he entered the liquor license lottery for $1 and won the opportunity to open a cocktail lounge. With business partner, Jennie Alloway, the Pour House operated for over 10 years in Tarpon Springs, the epitome of a "Cheers" bar. After he sold the Pour House, he began volunteering at Morton Plant Hospital, and was chosen "Volunteer of the Year" in only his second year of service. He also enjoyed a behind-the-scenes role in politics and education over the years. Once fully retired, he simply enjoyed living on the Gulf, with his children, Beth and Dave Jr., living nearby, along with their families. Life wasn't quite the same once Phyl passed away in 2010, though, after 63 years of marriage. She was the love of his life. He enjoyed meeting friends, especially, best buddy Buzz, for coffee for nearly 20 years, Blue Coyote, Perks, Witch's Brew, Eco-Bean and Ohana Fresh. He was greeted and spoiled with strong coffee, warm welcome and great friendship at each. His final years were blessed with love from family, Beth and Chuck Wessell, and Dave Jr., Ellen, Lauren (Kyle), and Allie (Stephen) Felix, along with many wonderful close friends. He loved and appreciated life, his Martinis, and, of course, his views of the Gulf. He thought he would live to be 100, and he almost made it. Though Dave will be missed greatly by all who knew him, now he and Phyllis will be reunited forever. Please remember him with a smile and simple gift of kindness to others. Plus, a Martini toast of "Cheers" at your chosen time of day! Clear Right, Dave. You're going Home.



