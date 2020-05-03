David FRASSA
FRASSA, David Andrew 67, passed away April 25, 2020. He was the first born of six children and had five younger sisters and a daughter whom he adored. He was born in Washington DC and, as part of a military family, lived in Fairbanks, Alaska; West Palm Beach, FL; Albany, GA and Smyrna, TN before settling in Tampa, FL in 1966. He was a proud graduate of Robinson High School. David retired from the Hillsborough County School District after 26 years of service in the AV Department. He maximized his potential in all that he did. Family life and vintage cars were sources of love and joy. David is survived by his daughter, Sonia; his mother, Gloria Frassa; and sisters, Janet Dayton (Kenny), Lynne DeLaRosa, Laura Whitlock (Wayne), and Amy Rotella (Bryan). He will join his father and sister, Conrad and Mary Frassa, in Heaven. With consideration to the pandemic, we look forward to setting a date for his formal memorial at Blount & Curry Carrollwood. A memorial video, which was celebrated remotely by friends and family, is posted on his online obituary - https://tinyurl.com/y88oqox6. If you wish to make a donation in his remembrance, please consider McClain Group Home. Blount and Curry Carrollwood

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
