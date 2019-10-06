Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David GAYLORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GAYLORD, David Spencer Sr. 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hospice of Bayfront. Born on September 25, 1940 in Siler City, NC to Robert and Mary Spencer Gaylord, he spent his childhood and early adult years in Greensboro, NC. Spencer was awarded a baseball scholarship to East Carolina University, playing both shortstop and third base and was a first string player during the 1961 NAIA Baseball Championship in which East Carolina won the NAIA national championship title. After graduation from East Carolina, he began his career as a teacher and baseball coach at Page High School in Greensboro. In 1981, he moved to St Petersburg, FL, beginning his career in construction with Unico Contracting. He was an avid golfer and achieved several city tournament victories including Festival of the States, St Pete City Amateur, St Nick Classic and SPCC Club Champion. He retired from Irwin Contracting as a general contractor and was the lead project manager on several of St Petersburg's revitalization construction projects including Baywalk (now Sundial), Vinoy Place Condos and Jordan Park Apartments. Given all of his accomplishments, his proudest moments were watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He is survived by his children, Lisa Touchton (Jason) and David Gaylord (Michelle) and his grandchildren, Spencer, Ian and Hailey. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Suncoast Hospice Foundation.

