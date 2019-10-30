|
|
GIBLETT, David Robert USN 86, passed away October 26, 2019, survived by a large loving family. Dave proudly served as a pilot in the US Navy during the Korean war and in later years was commissioned Captain in the U.S Navy Reserve while enjoying his career in project engineering and management at General Electric in Largo. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, brother, and friend. Services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL, Friday, November 1, at 1 pm, with military honors, followed by a gathering for family and friends. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019