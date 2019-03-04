Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David H. SHILLING. View Sign

SHILLING, David H.



62, born on July 15, 1956, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2019. He was born in Valley Forge, PA, and lived most of his adult years in Tampa, FL. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as Military Police in the 82nd Airborne Division, earned the Jumpmaster Parachute Badge, served as a recruiter with two gold stars, and qualified as an expert sharpshooter. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he obtained his General Contractor's (GC) License and Dave and his wife, Michele opened their own company, Shilling Contracting in 2009. Dave spent the remainder of his years as a GC working mostly in the Tampa Bay area. He is survived by his wife, Michele Shilling; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and John Pfeifler; his daughter and son-in-Law, Pamela and Jason Pagel; and his grandchildren, Skylar and Kaitlyn Pagel. David was a loving husband, father, businessman, and friend to so many. His passion was building construction and he was highly respected by many in the construction industry. A Celebration of his Life will be held at VFW Post #4321, 2010 W. Morrison Ave., on Saturday, March 9, 2-4 pm. An honor guard will respectfully honor David's military service promptly at 2:30 pm.





