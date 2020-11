HATTON, David Glen 76, of Seminole, died November 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laura; children, Michael, Heidi and Heather; a sister, Margaret; two brothers, Dennis and Harry; and nine grandchildren. He retired from GTE after 30 years of telephone work. A private service was held in the home. He will be greatly missed and loved always.



