HENDERSON, David Deleon 63, died with his wife Edith "Edie" Yates Henderson on Nov. 10, 2020 in their Lakeland home. Born in Richmond, VA on Oct 17, 1957, the son of a career Marine, David grew up moving around the country. After many years, the family then returned to Virginia where he went to high school in Fredericksburg. David graduated from the Univ. of Dallas and Ole Miss Law school. He joined the Bartow Public Defender's Office in the 1980s, and became legal consul for Citrus Mutual before starting his own law practice. A founding member of the Bank of Central Florida, David had served on the Board of Directors since 2007 and started in commercial real estate development. Most of his development sites could be found around Plant City (Starbucks, Wawa, Hampton Inn) and Lakeland. The family recently purchased the historic downtown Lakeland Terrace Hotel and was working on restoring it to its previous grandeur. David was known for being jovial, outgoing, and highly intelligent. While a serious businessman, he was always passionate about history, sports, and his family. An avid traveler, David loved adventures with his family around the country and the world. He is survived by his parents, Delbert and Marilyn Henderson in Fredericksburg, VA; his son, William A. Henderson in Tampa, FL; step-son, Todd (Sara) Baylis, two grandchildren, Felicity Rose and Stephen West Baylis of Lakeland, FL; sister, Mallie Clark (Ron) in Flora City, FL and brother, Steve Henderson (Sherry). A private memorial service will be held Dec. 5, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Lakeland. An outdoor remembrance of life event is also being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc. in David's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store