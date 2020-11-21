1/1
David HENDERSON
HENDERSON, David Deleon 63, died with his wife Edith "Edie" Yates Henderson on Nov. 10, 2020 in their Lakeland home. Born in Richmond, VA on Oct 17, 1957, the son of a career Marine, David grew up moving around the country. After many years, the family then returned to Virginia where he went to high school in Fredericksburg. David graduated from the Univ. of Dallas and Ole Miss Law school. He joined the Bartow Public Defender's Office in the 1980s, and became legal consul for Citrus Mutual before starting his own law practice. A founding member of the Bank of Central Florida, David had served on the Board of Directors since 2007 and started in commercial real estate development. Most of his development sites could be found around Plant City (Starbucks, Wawa, Hampton Inn) and Lakeland. The family recently purchased the historic downtown Lakeland Terrace Hotel and was working on restoring it to its previous grandeur. David was known for being jovial, outgoing, and highly intelligent. While a serious businessman, he was always passionate about history, sports, and his family. An avid traveler, David loved adventures with his family around the country and the world. He is survived by his parents, Delbert and Marilyn Henderson in Fredericksburg, VA; his son, William A. Henderson in Tampa, FL; step-son, Todd (Sara) Baylis, two grandchildren, Felicity Rose and Stephen West Baylis of Lakeland, FL; sister, Mallie Clark (Ron) in Flora City, FL and brother, Steve Henderson (Sherry). A private memorial service will be held Dec. 5, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Lakeland. An outdoor remembrance of life event is also being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc. in David's name.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Sad to hear of this tragedy.A good kid in school at SHS.RIP
Frank Sullivan
November 19, 2020
I am deeply saddened. David was a good friend in high school days and one of the most well rounded people I´ve ever known. He was a musician, an athlete, an intellectual. He had a great sense of humor and was an all around good guy. He dated my cousin in high school and I thought that was great. I´ll remember him playing the bass, complaining that Stafford didn´t offer AP classes when we were there and laughing. My sympathies go to his family in particular Steve, Mallie and his sons. I am so sorry for your loss.
Tom Simpson
November 19, 2020
William as you mourn, may the positive & meaningful times with dad peek through as the sun does while we are in darkness.
Sally Speer
November 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of this. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Bobby & Carol Samuels
November 19, 2020
DEL & MARILYN I'M TRULY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS,JUST KNOW GOD WILL COMFORT YOUAND YOU WILL MEET AGAIN
BETTY WINE
November 18, 2020
David was a kind person that brought light to a room with his wonderful sense of humor. Thinking of his smile back in high school and my last reunion with him makes me smile. My heart and thoughts are with the family. God bless.
Alisa
November 18, 2020
So very sorry to lose you, David. So many fond memories
Susan Mann
November 18, 2020
Our hearts are breaking for you. As neighbors Jimmy and I watched David grow into a wonderful man. His kindness, humor, and integrity made a difference in this world. Sending our love and prayers to all of you.
Gladys S. Crouse and Theresa Crouse Walters
November 18, 2020
We offer our deep sympathy to the Henderson family. David was Steve´s dearest friend for 40 years. We have so many wonderful memories of David- a true gentleman who was (as we said in a toast to him once) "Perry Mason and Faulkner rolled into one." Our hearts are broken.
Steve and Elisabeth Saunders
November 18, 2020
David was a super great guy and well liked in our class of 1976. Very funny and always fun to be around. I am so sorry for this tragedy. God be with his family and please know we all are praying for them.
Maria Truslow Abel
November 18, 2020
Our prayers go out to the henderson family..
Wayne and eileen bourne
November 18, 2020
My sympathy to the families, friends, and classmates. I was also a Stafford High School class of 1976 member and knew David as a textbook example of a gentlemen. What a shock it was to hear how he and his wife met their end. I can't imagine what these families are going through. I sincerely hope they can somehow find peace with this.
Michael Blevins
November 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss!
Garland Dovel
November 18, 2020
I am terribly sorry for your great loss. My thoughts and prayers for your family.
Jeanie Jones Stallard
