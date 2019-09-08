Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David HIPPS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIPPS, David E. "Big Dave" passed August 28, 2019 at 11:55 pm, with his family at his side. His passing was at the end, peaceful. David, "Big Dave," left an indelible mark on the world in his passing. He was a kind father of two sons, Gideon and David Jr.; married to Laura; had four grandchildren, Brittany Rodrigues married to JP, Benjamin Hipps married to Akaylee, Chelsea Morgan married to David; and Jacob. David had three great-grandchildren, Fin, Ella, and Hunter. After becoming a single father, he took on the role of both mother and father to two challenging boys, raising them to be exemplary men. Big Dave achieved success in the business world. He rose to the level of Vice President of a fortune 500 company, Abbott Laboratories. He then moved into a directorship at Ross Laboratories. He participated in many business ventures. He was a co-founder and president of Land O' Lakes Marine with his son, David Jr. Big Dave traveled the world for business and pleasure. He trod all but one of the continents. He loved travel and enjoyed it from doing business in Europe to dancing in Africa while on safari on the Maasai Mara. Of all of his achievements, his family was by far the most important to him. Each child and grandchild were treasures to him worth more than gold or jewels. His greatest wish was that the close family ties he enjoyed as a boy were carried on in his children and grandchildren. Our family will be having a celebration of life to honor our father Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, 5:30 pm, at Tiki Cove, 2700 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL 34639.

