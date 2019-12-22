HOLT, David William beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully under hospice care in Tampa, Florida December 5, 2019. David was born in Atlanta, Georgia, May 27, 1941 to Euman Holt and Ammorette Folsom Holt (both deceased), lived in Ellijay, Georgia for many years and attended Mercer University. He enjoyed a long career in senior management with Sears prior to following his entrepreneurial spirit and launching his successful promotions business, Great Ideas. He never met a stranger. David lived life to the fullest as an avid sailor, diver, skier, golfer, and cruiser - never missing an adventure - and enjoyed them most when accompanied by Pat, the love of his life. David is survived by his devoted wife of more than 29 years, Pat; daughter, Shelli Morrow (Robert); grandsons, Ryan and Alex (Rachel) Morrow; and his brothers, James (Betty Jo) and Tom (Alice) Holt and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to LifePath Hospice at 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33637; or to Lime Connect at 590 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, New York, 10022. A family service will be held in Georgia, with a memorial gathering for friends hosted at a later date in Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019