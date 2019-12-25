HOWARD, David Lewis Sr. passed away after a long battle with cancer December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, David Howard Jr.; his mother, Annis Hamlet; brother, Robert Howard Sr. and sister, Maryann Blagec. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Sally Jarrell Howard; daughter, Shantel Meyers and husband Patrick; sisters, Debra Brooks and husband Bill and Stephanie Schmid; brother, Steven Blagec Jr.; stepfather, Jimmy Hamlet; sister-in-law, Annabelle Christian-sen and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour prior, from 11-12 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019