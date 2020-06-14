David HOWE

HOWE, David Bruce "Dave" of Brandon, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born August 14, 1952 in Albany, New York to Rosalie and Bruce Howe. He was raised in Castleton, NY from 1952-1971. He began playing trumpet professionally at the age of 13. He played professional trumpet with jazz bands and at jazz festivals all over the world for 50 years. To say he was a talented musician would be an understatement. He was also a brilliant scientist with an ever changing mind that never slept. He poured his heart into everything he did. He gave back to his community and those around him in so many different ways. He is survived by his loving children, Michael Howe and Morgan Howe (Jason Blackbourn); his grandchildren, Charlotte and Oscar Blackbourn; his brother, Ricky Howe (Debbie); and nieces and nephew, Tera Webb, Taylor Heitkamp, and Triston Howe. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Jazz Foundation of America. We invite you to share a celebration of life with us Friday, June 19, 5 pm, at 6655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, FL 33706.



