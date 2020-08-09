HUNTER, David P. 75, of Pass-a-Grille passed away August 2, 2020 from pancreatic cancer with family and friends by his side. David was a legend in healthcare. He had a storied career in healthcare before founding The Hunter Group - the premier healthcare turnaround firm of the late '80s thru early 2000s that was based in St. Petersburg. His "work hard, play harder" mentality made him a larger than life personality. He was an avid fisherman and taught multiple generations to fish. David was a father and grandfather to people that extended well beyond his actual family and his generosity knew no bounds. If you met him, he likely bought you a beer at The Wharf or one of many other bars he loved. David is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 46 years; his five sons, Perry (Liz) Warren, Ned (Patti) Hunter, Seth (Maureen) Warren, Josh (Kathleen) Warren, and Eli (Roberta) Hunter; grandchildren, Charles (Kathryn), Molly (Greg), Becca, Anna Belle, Paden, Meredith, Hunter, Christian, Quinn, Olivia, Ben, Lily, Kait, Colin, and Charly....and many friends that were also family. David was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dorothy and his grandson Peter. For a complete obituary, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/indianapolis-in/david-hunter-9297800