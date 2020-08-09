1/1
David HUNTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTER, David P. 75, of Pass-a-Grille passed away August 2, 2020 from pancreatic cancer with family and friends by his side. David was a legend in healthcare. He had a storied career in healthcare before founding The Hunter Group - the premier healthcare turnaround firm of the late '80s thru early 2000s that was based in St. Petersburg. His "work hard, play harder" mentality made him a larger than life personality. He was an avid fisherman and taught multiple generations to fish. David was a father and grandfather to people that extended well beyond his actual family and his generosity knew no bounds. If you met him, he likely bought you a beer at The Wharf or one of many other bars he loved. David is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 46 years; his five sons, Perry (Liz) Warren, Ned (Patti) Hunter, Seth (Maureen) Warren, Josh (Kathleen) Warren, and Eli (Roberta) Hunter; grandchildren, Charles (Kathryn), Molly (Greg), Becca, Anna Belle, Paden, Meredith, Hunter, Christian, Quinn, Olivia, Ben, Lily, Kait, Colin, and Charly....and many friends that were also family. David was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dorothy and his grandson Peter. For a complete obituary, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/indianapolis-in/david-hunter-9297800

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved