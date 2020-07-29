1/1
David HURLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HURLEY, David L. 75, of Anderson, IN passed away July 26, 2020 at the Prairie Lakes Health Campus. He was born November 5, 1944 in New Castle, Indiana. David graduated from Middletown High School and from University of Maryland (Extension). He served his country in the US Army. He and his partner, Everett Morrow developed Landmark Engineering and Surveying Corporation in Tampa, FLorida where he was very active in the Tampa Bay community. David is survived by his loving spouse, wife, Jane Hurley; children, Lezlee Jo Pardo, Aaron Hurley, Julie Rossi; siblings, Mattie Ballenger, Bill Ballenger; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson; former spouse and mother of his children, Sandra Click. He was preceded in death by second wife, Beverley Hurley; adoptive father, Marvin "Pete" Hurley; adoptive mother, Sylvia Hurley; birth father, Leo Ballenger; birth mother, Lucy Ballenger; siblings, Edgar Ballenger, Paul Ballenger, Ruby Ballenger. Visitation will be held July 31, 2020 from 12:30-2:30 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street, Anderson, IN followed by the service at 2:30 pm officiated by Pastor Tom Wiles. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson's Association. www.loosecares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved