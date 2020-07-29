HURLEY, David L. 75, of Anderson, IN passed away July 26, 2020 at the Prairie Lakes Health Campus. He was born November 5, 1944 in New Castle, Indiana. David graduated from Middletown High School and from University of Maryland (Extension). He served his country in the US Army. He and his partner, Everett Morrow developed Landmark Engineering and Surveying Corporation in Tampa, FLorida where he was very active in the Tampa Bay community. David is survived by his loving spouse, wife, Jane Hurley; children, Lezlee Jo Pardo, Aaron Hurley, Julie Rossi; siblings, Mattie Ballenger, Bill Ballenger; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson; former spouse and mother of his children, Sandra Click. He was preceded in death by second wife, Beverley Hurley; adoptive father, Marvin "Pete" Hurley; adoptive mother, Sylvia Hurley; birth father, Leo Ballenger; birth mother, Lucy Ballenger; siblings, Edgar Ballenger, Paul Ballenger, Ruby Ballenger. Visitation will be held July 31, 2020 from 12:30-2:30 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street, Anderson, IN followed by the service at 2:30 pm officiated by Pastor Tom Wiles. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson's Association. www.loosecares.com