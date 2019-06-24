BERGEN, David J.
64, sailed into the sunset June 15, 2019, leaving behind his beloved wife, Ladislava; son, Jakub; daughter, Kristyna; three grandsons; siblings, Diane, Sally, Dan; nephews and a niece. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen and sister, Nancy. As a graphic designer, he enjoyed a successful career in printing and then real estate. An avid sailor, Dave enjoyed watching the sunset with the love of his life on St. Pete Beach. Service is Thursday, June 27 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Donations in memory of David Bergen to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate.
