David J. Bergen (1955 - 2019)
  • "Dave was a great man, we will miss him dearly, our deepest ..."
    - Chris and Ed Armas
  • "Rest In Peace. Extending our heart felt sympathy to the..."
    - Jenny LaPenna
  • "Rest in peace. Dave was a great person."
    - Susan Savino
  • "My mother Ploni O'Grady and I are very sad to hear about..."
    - Susan Savino
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
445 82nd Ave
St. Pete Beach, FL
BERGEN, David J.

64, sailed into the sunset June 15, 2019, leaving behind his beloved wife, Ladislava; son, Jakub; daughter, Kristyna; three grandsons; siblings, Diane, Sally, Dan; nephews and a niece. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen and sister, Nancy. As a graphic designer, he enjoyed a successful career in printing and then real estate. An avid sailor, Dave enjoyed watching the sunset with the love of his life on St. Pete Beach. Service is Thursday, June 27 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Donations in memory of David Bergen to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate.

Brett Funeral Home

www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 24, 2019
