Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David JACZKO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACZKO, David Alexander 81, died Wednesday, Nov 6, 2019 in Safety Harbor, FL. Born in Jersey City, NJ May 12, 1938, David was the son of Julius and Edith (Richards) and the oldest brother to Jeffery, deceased, (Bonnie) and Beth Heffernan (Robert). David served in the army at Fort Bragg, NC and graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a degree in business but his passion was photography. Among his many talents were golfing, bowling, baking the perfect pumpkin chiffon pie, and hanging the precise amount of tinsel on the Christmas tree. We will miss him terribly, especially his beautiful smile that showed off the gap in his front teeth. David was married to the woman who kept him in line and the love of his life, Theresa (Cutro) who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Baker (Peter) and Laurie Steenberg (Mark), and son, Michael (Amy); grandchildren, Emma, Elli-ann, Jason (Anna), Christopher, Barret (Aimee), Nolan (Natalie), Westley, Acacia, Alexander, Olivia, and Zac; great-granddaughters, Ary-ana and Lila and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial at a later date.

JACZKO, David Alexander 81, died Wednesday, Nov 6, 2019 in Safety Harbor, FL. Born in Jersey City, NJ May 12, 1938, David was the son of Julius and Edith (Richards) and the oldest brother to Jeffery, deceased, (Bonnie) and Beth Heffernan (Robert). David served in the army at Fort Bragg, NC and graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a degree in business but his passion was photography. Among his many talents were golfing, bowling, baking the perfect pumpkin chiffon pie, and hanging the precise amount of tinsel on the Christmas tree. We will miss him terribly, especially his beautiful smile that showed off the gap in his front teeth. David was married to the woman who kept him in line and the love of his life, Theresa (Cutro) who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Baker (Peter) and Laurie Steenberg (Mark), and son, Michael (Amy); grandchildren, Emma, Elli-ann, Jason (Anna), Christopher, Barret (Aimee), Nolan (Natalie), Westley, Acacia, Alexander, Olivia, and Zac; great-granddaughters, Ary-ana and Lila and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close