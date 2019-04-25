David James HUGGINS

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
112 South Bayview Blvd
Oldsmar, FL
34677
(813)-855-2439
Obituary
HUGGINS, David James

entered into eternal life on April 3, 2019. He was the son of Earl J. Huggins Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Lehtinen. He is survived by his wife, Ann Margaret Hodkinson Huggins; son, Benjamin I. Huggins; brother, Jeffrey; nephew, Ethan. Please join family at his funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa on April 27 at 10 am. For the full obituary and videos of David, visit www.hollowayfuneralhomefl.com/notices/david-huggins
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
