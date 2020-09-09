David JONES

JONES, David Robert 40, of Lutz, Florida passed away on August 31, 2020. He was born in Bristol, England and moved to the United States in 2003. He was employed for USF Health and UMSA. David was an avid vintage video game collector. He enjoyed rebuilding computers, playing guitar, watching formula-one racing, and watching soccer. He is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Jennifer Jones; parents, Robert and Jenny Jones; brother, Christopher Jones; sister, Susan Jones; three stepchildren; four nieces and one nephew; and many loving cousins. A funeral Service will take place at Loyless Funeral Home (Land O' Lakes Chapel) on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4:30 pm. The Family will receive friends one hour prior for visitation. Loyless Funeral Homes



