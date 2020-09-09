1/1
David JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, David Robert 40, of Lutz, Florida passed away on August 31, 2020. He was born in Bristol, England and moved to the United States in 2003. He was employed for USF Health and UMSA. David was an avid vintage video game collector. He enjoyed rebuilding computers, playing guitar, watching formula-one racing, and watching soccer. He is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Jennifer Jones; parents, Robert and Jenny Jones; brother, Christopher Jones; sister, Susan Jones; three stepchildren; four nieces and one nephew; and many loving cousins. A funeral Service will take place at Loyless Funeral Home (Land O' Lakes Chapel) on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4:30 pm. The Family will receive friends one hour prior for visitation. Loyless Funeral Homes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loyless Funeral Home
19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2
Tampa, FL 33647
(813) 280-0040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved