PLANTE, David Joseph II

age 23, joined God on May 17, 2019. David's passions were his family, music, languages, and exotic foods - the spicier the better. David played the guitar, violin, sitar, harmonica, mandolin, ukulele and flute -- the last three he taught himself without any instruction. David also taught himself to speak Vietnamese and basic Japanese and French. He spent five years learning Karate. He loved to lift weights and workout with his younger brother, to play with his bulldog, and spend time with his little nephew. He was going to transfer to USF in the fall to begin pre-med studies. He is survived by his parents, David and June; his older sister, Megan; and his younger brother, Dylan. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, from 2-3 pm at the Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629, followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alliance Mental Illness (NAMI). Please visit his online guestbook at:

www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019
