David KERR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David KERR.
Obituary
Send Flowers

KERR, David Hugh 74, passed away in Tampa, FL on January 10, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn Kerr; daughters, Erin Kerr and Adriane Donley of Champaign, IL; grandson, David Donley of Champaign, IL; siblings, Joy Hall of Tampa, FL, Beth Johnson of Kansas City, KS, Gayle Farha of Wichita, KS, and Dwight Kerr of Tampa, FL; plus, an extensive extended family. He had many interests; however, his passions were art and antiquities. He was a fun-loving husband, father, and friend. He was gifted with a great sense of humor and enjoyed recalling stories of his younger years growing up in Wichita, KS. A celebration of life will take this May. Please honor David by supporting the arts and donating in his name to the Sarasota Ringling Museum of Art, specifically conservation-tribute, online at give.ringling.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.