KERR, David Hugh 74, passed away in Tampa, FL on January 10, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn Kerr; daughters, Erin Kerr and Adriane Donley of Champaign, IL; grandson, David Donley of Champaign, IL; siblings, Joy Hall of Tampa, FL, Beth Johnson of Kansas City, KS, Gayle Farha of Wichita, KS, and Dwight Kerr of Tampa, FL; plus, an extensive extended family. He had many interests; however, his passions were art and antiquities. He was a fun-loving husband, father, and friend. He was gifted with a great sense of humor and enjoyed recalling stories of his younger years growing up in Wichita, KS. A celebration of life will take this May. Please honor David by supporting the arts and donating in his name to the Sarasota Ringling Museum of Art, specifically conservation-tribute, online at give.ringling.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020