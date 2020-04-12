KING, David Lee Jr. 66, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to his heavenly home April 7, 2020. He is survived by his father, David L. King Sr.; loving wife, Cynthia D. King; son, Donneco King; daughters, Nichole Jones (Tarik) and Teressa King; brothers, Donald King and Darryl King (Wendy); sisters, Dorothy Titus (Leroy), Mary King and Barbara King; grandchildren, Alexia Byrd and Aiden Chavous; other relatives and friends. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020