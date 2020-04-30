KLEIS, David 75, of St. Petersburg, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Bayside Care Center. David Harold was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Kalamazoo, MI, to Harold and Dora (Vander Kolk) Kleis. He was a graduate of Northwestern College in Orange City, IA and obtained his master's degree from Mankato State University in Mankato, MN. He worked as a math teacher in Sioux Center, IA and Minneapolis, MN before returning to Iowa where he lived in Hospers, Marcus, and Des Moines while working in the banking and insurance business. In 1999, he relocated to St. Petersburg. With his uplifting laugh, boundless energy, quick wit, and bright smile, he made acquaintances and friends easily. He will be greatly missed by his two sons and their wives, Karlton (Allison) Kleis, of Grimes, IA, and Andrew (Kristin) Kleis, of West Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren; a sister, Judy De Does, of Little Elm, TX; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Kleis, of Orange City. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Kleis. Private interment will be at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City under the direction of the Oolman Funeral Home. You may express your sympathy at: www.oolman.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2020