Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kudelko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Kudelko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Kudelko Obituary
KUDELKO, Dr. David G. 71, of Largo, passed away on December 23, 2019 after a brief but hard-fought battle with brain cancer. David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cathy; his four children, David (Jodi) of Lakewood Ranch, Justin of Largo, Rachel Lyon (Cody) of Largo and Sarah Calabrese (Doug) of Palm Harbor; his brothers, Dr. Paul Kudelko (Debbie) of Belleair and Dr. Robert Kudelko (Kathleen) of Seminole; his sister, Dee Germond of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; six grandchildren, Heyden and Elise Kudelko, Audrey and Hannah Lyon and Aurora Calabrese with a granddaughter on the way in February; and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 pm with a prayer service at 6 pm. A funeral Mass at St. Cecelia Church will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 11 am. Visit www. SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now