KUDELKO, Dr. David G. 71, of Largo, passed away on December 23, 2019 after a brief but hard-fought battle with brain cancer. David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cathy; his four children, David (Jodi) of Lakewood Ranch, Justin of Largo, Rachel Lyon (Cody) of Largo and Sarah Calabrese (Doug) of Palm Harbor; his brothers, Dr. Paul Kudelko (Debbie) of Belleair and Dr. Robert Kudelko (Kathleen) of Seminole; his sister, Dee Germond of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; six grandchildren, Heyden and Elise Kudelko, Audrey and Hannah Lyon and Aurora Calabrese with a granddaughter on the way in February; and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 pm with a prayer service at 6 pm. A funeral Mass at St. Cecelia Church will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 11 am. Visit www. SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019