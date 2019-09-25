LAMY, David 65, of St. Petersburg, died September 22, 2019. He was born in Cortland, New York to the late Joseph and Theresa Doris Lamy. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma of 47 years; son, Michael and wife, Melissa; daughter, Patricia and husband, Eric; son, Norman; ganddaughters, Alyssa and Sienna; brothers, Dudley and Joseph; sisters, JoAnne, Debra, and Blanche, and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a leading businessman, a wonderful husband and father, and a beloved brother and uncle.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019