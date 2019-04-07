Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
MELCHER, David Lee Sr.

80, of Spring Hill, Florida passed February 23, 2019. Survived by his wife, Betty; sons, David Jr., John, Charles (Dianne); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his sister, Joyce Buono. Predeceased by a grandchild and a great-grandchild. He was a chef and enjoyed cooking as a job or just for pleasure. He enjoyed trips to New England and camping with his family, motorcycles and boating. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM.

"Always in our hearts"

Dobies Funeral Home/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019
