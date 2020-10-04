1/
David LIVESAY
1942 - 2020
LIVESAY, David George On Sunday, September 20, 2020, David George Livesay, a loving husband and father passed away at the age of 77. David was born on December 23, 1942, in Newcastle PA, to Harold and Betty Livesay. He moved to Florida in 1952. On June 27, 1964, he married Diana Lee Dayhuff. They raised two children, Lisa and Jeffrey. David loved cooking meals for his family and was a very knowledgeable Mechanic. In 1966, David opened a service station called Dave's 66 in Clearwater, Florida. In the years after selling his service station, he continued to work with cars, at multiple tire and aluminum manufacturing companies. David ended his career with a long service to the Pinellas County Building and Development department in 1999. He loved to travel and collect End of The Trail pieces from the sculptor James Earl Fraser. David is survived by his wife, Diana; his two children; Lisa and Jeffrey; and his grandchildren, Ashley and Austin. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Sylvan Abbey on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater Florida at 10 O'clock in the morning.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
