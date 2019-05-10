Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David M. LaMAIRE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LaMAIRE, David M.



passed away Sunday morn- ing, April 21, 2019. He was born and raised on the Lower Eastside of Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton E. LaMaire and brother-in-law, Norbert Rammler. David is survived by his mother, Patricia Malyszek; sisters, Suzzane (Chad) Hines, Lynn Rammler, and Pamela LaMaire; and brothers, Rob (Anne) LaMaire, Kevin (Jacky) LaMaire, and Scott LaMaire. David also leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews, and too many friends to list. Dave attended school at St. Charles, the Salesian Academy, and finally graduated from East Catholic H.S. He moved to Florida in 1978 and with his brothers he helped create a successful commercial diving company. Dave was one of those gifted persons who could build or fix anything. His hobbies were reading, star gazing from his custom astronomy trailer, and building custom remote controlled ships. Dave was a free spirit with a big heart. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held with close family and friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 8:30 am, at Kingfish Park on the Treasure Island side of Johns Pass Bridge.

