David MARIES

MARIES, David born October 6, 1954 in Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away August 4, 2020. He went to Mercyhurst University obtaining his Bachelor's degree in business. David played baseball and soccer during his collegiate career. He went on to own a well-respected Insurance company with his wife, Brenda. On November 29, 1986, he married Brenda Maries in Tampa, Florida. The couple lived in Florida until 2015 when they retired and moved to Missoula. He was a loving husband, father and brother to all of his family. David loved family gatherings, mountain views and playing golf. David was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Tampa FL. He joined St. Francis, in Missoula. He enjoyed coaching his daughter and son in soccer during their younger years, then went on to teach and play golf regularly with both of his sons. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He took great pride in both his family relationships and friendships. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; two sons, Ryan and Brian with fiancée, Autumn Santoro; daughter, Marissa with significant other, Brendan Slattery; mother, Sandra Maries; sister, Kathy Bierley and husband, Patrick Bierley, with children, Ian and Collin; brother, Thomas Maries with children, Jake and Kira; along with granddogs, Finn, Tahoe, Sadie, Keena, and Chip. He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Maries; grandparents, Kathleen and Al Marthinsen; and best friend, Matthew Rich. A private viewing will be Tuesday, August 11, 9:15 am, followed with Mass at 10 am, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with Father Hightower officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the Lewy Body Association and Partners in home care of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of: Garden City Funeral Home



