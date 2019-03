HOWARD, David Mark71, of Odessa, passed away March 12, 2019. Survivors include his son, Mark Howard and fiancee, Lindsay of Manassas, VA; and his sister, Nina Megginson. Born and raised in Tampa, David was a graduate of Chamberlain High School, Class of 1966. He went onto join the United States Navy where he served in the Vietnam War . He retired from TECO in 2009 and could often be found at his second home, United Speedworld and with his lunch bunch at the Keystone Cafe; in Odessa. He loved restoring classic cars and owned a Ford Model A which he had since high school. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 pm, Friday, April 19 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. A Celebration of Life will follow. Please call Mark (813) 690-4685 for celebration of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to -Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 in his memory.