HOWARD, David Mark
|
71, of Odessa, passed away March 12, 2019. Survivors include his son, Mark Howard and fiancee, Lindsay of Manassas, VA; and his sister, Nina Megginson. Born and raised in Tampa, David was a graduate of Chamberlain High School, Class of 1966. He went onto join the United States Navy where he served in the Vietnam War. He retired from TECO in 2009 and could often be found at his second home, United Speedworld and with his lunch bunch at the Keystone Cafe; in Odessa. He loved restoring classic cars and owned a Ford Model A which he had since high school. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 pm, Friday, April 19 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. A Celebration of Life will follow. Please call Mark (813) 690-4685 for celebration of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to -Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 in his memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019