STINNETT, David Marshall
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Marshall "Dave" STINNETT.
"Dave" 71, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on February 8, 2019. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky and moved to the Tampa Bay area from Tennessee in 2012. Dave was raised on the water; he enjoyed boating, fishing and just being near the water. Dave always enjoyed working with his hands on little projects and tinkering. He is preceded in by his paternal grandparents who raised him, Margaret Oliver and Charles Homer Stinnett. Dave is survived by his sons, Richard Stinnett and wife, Adriana, Gerald Stinnett; and their mother, Mary K. Stinnett; brother, Charles Stinnett; Charlene Stinnett; grandson, Kevin; along with extended family and friends. Military Honors will take place at 10 am, on February 18, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell. Words of comfort may be expressed at:
www.LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Loyless Funeral Homes
(813) 996-6610
Loyless Funeral Home
5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd.
Land O'Lakes, FL 34639
(813) 996-6610
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019