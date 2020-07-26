David McDONNELL

McDONNELL, David Rowell 76, passed away on July 6, 2020 after a brief battle with heart disease. He was born in Springfield, Mass. and raised in St Petersburg, Florida. He graduated from Northeast High School, St. Pete Junior College (Pyramids Club) and University of Florida with a Finance Degree. Upon graduation, Dave worked at Florida Power as an Accountant. He also built and developed many apartment buildings, commercial buildings, and single-family homes. Dave was a successful hardware entrepreneur. "Peddling nails and pails" and helping customers with their projects was a perfect fit for him. His favorite part of the job was swapping stories with customers and employees, whom he also considered to be friends. The name of his store was "Discount Dave's" Ace Hardware. He sold his last store in 2014. He had a life-long affinity for boating and fishing. He was a very resourceful person and built his first seaworthy boat by hand when he was 10 years old. During his teenage years he mastered being able to take apart most car and boat engines and repair them. He sold cars to pay for his schooling. As an adult he enjoyed tarpon fishing in the Suncoast Tarpon Roundup, lobstering in the Keys and taking day trips to Long Boat Key. During retirement he and the family spent weekends RVing to many Gator games. He enjoyed touring Florida and attending classic car shows. Pyramid brothers from SP JC were a group he enjoyed keeping in touch with throughout the years. Dave lived life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. He cherished time with family and would jump at the chance to get together. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his three granddaughters and watching them grow up to be exceptional individuals. He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn Hawes McDonnell. Survived by his wife, Gail Gower McDonnell; son, Greg McDonnell (Brenda); daughter, Kelly McDonnell (Pat Russell); beloved granddaughters, Katie McDonnell, Kelsey McDonnell, Sarah McDonnell; and grand-dog Sampson. Due to the Covid-19 virus restrictions the celebration of life is postponed. Per his request, Dave's ashes will be scattered at some of his favorite fishing spots. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice or Tampa Bay Watch. Please visit the family's personalized guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
