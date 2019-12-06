David MERLIN

MERLIN, David B. 90, of Brandon, FL passed away on November 9, 2019. He was a devoted husband of 70 years to Marian Merlin. He is survived by his daughter, Penny (Paul) Daut and son, David M. (Rebecca) Merlin; his four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was prede- ceased by his wife, Marian Merlin and his son, Peter F. Merlin. Please celebrate David's life by donating to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in his name. Your memories and condolences may be shared on Serenity Meadows website. www.serenitymeadows.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019
