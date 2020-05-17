MILLER, David Howard 78, of Brooks-ville, FL passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after several years of declining health. He was born April 16, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania and came to Florida in 1978 from Buffalo, New York. He was self-employed straight out of high school and owned/ operated a successful specialized towing and heavy haul equipment transport business until he retired in 2014. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, best friend and "True Gentleman." He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Adele Miller. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dodie Barger; daughters and sons-in-law, Jacqueline "Jackie" and Norm Mueller of New Port Richey, FL and Amy and David Wethington of Seminole, FL; sister, Dee Miller of Rochester, NY; grandsons, Matthew Mueller and Ryan Wethington. A celebration of life will be held in the fall and announced at a later date. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.