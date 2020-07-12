MITCHELL, David J. 68, passed into the arms of our Lord on July 5, 2020. He has been reunited with his father, Dewey; mother, Sally (Musser); and his brother, Wayne. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Lorraine (Pitcock); his daughter, Katie (Mike) Gregory; his maternal uncle, John (Pat) Musser; and the light of his life, granddaughter, Caroline Gregory. Born July 12, 1951, in Saginaw, Michigan, David moved to Florida as a child of eight, and immediately became the personification of a Floridian. He and his family caught and raised local tropical fish, collected artifacts, fossils, and retraced the history of prehistoric Florida, pursuing the richness of our Florida's wildlife and bounty. After graduating from Gulf High School 1969, he perfected scuba diving, becoming so proficient at it that it was said he had grown "gills." He dove, fished, and sponged the Gulf coast waters scouring the shorelines for fossils and artifacts at times earning a living from the land and water. He took to the backwaters of Florida's rivers and ponds diving and fossil hunting all over north Florida. He especially loved the Suwannee and oftentimes would dive the dark river depths and shallows alone all day stopping only occasionally to change air tanks. He loved reading everything about Florida History, Key West, Folklore and Clive Cussler books, and never missed a Jimmy Buffet Concert. Although he had many enterprises, his primary vocation was that of a state certified Roofing and Building contractor but was most well-known for embracing life, loving his friends, and cherishing his family. David Mitchell was known by many and truly, truly, never met a stranger. He will be missed beyond belief. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Gulf Landings Clubhouse 6035 Barefoot Ct. New Port Richey, FL 34652 from 2-5 pm. The family requests all in attendance to wear masks in order to comply with Pasco County's mandate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store