MORRILL, David "Dave" 81, of Dade City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 in Zephyrhills. He was born in Boston, MA to Elmer and Elizabeth "Betty" Morrill. Dave moved to Dade City in 1993 from Brooksville and spent much of his time serving others as a volunteer with Sunrise of Pasco County, Inc., where his wife Penny served as the CEO for many years and Restored Hope, where with both organizations Dave had no limits to what he was willing to do. In his free time he enjoyed racing cars, carpentry, boating, and cruising the Caribbean. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 38 years, Penny Morrill of Dade City; daughter, Michelle Sancartier; stepdaughter, Patricia Guillemette; grandson, Nicholas Sancartier; and granddaughter, Taylor Sancartier all of Hudson, NH. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Dave's Life Saturday, Sept, 21, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Dade City Garden Club, 13630 5th Street. Those that would like to remember Dave by making an In Remembrance donation are asked to please consider Sunrise of Pasco County, Inc. PO Box 928, Dade City, FL 33526, Alzheimer Family Organization, 461 Mariner Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609 or Restored Hope 13703 17th Street, Dade City, FL 33525.

