In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Musy. View Sign

David Xavier Musy



4/19/41-4/11/18



My Darling Dave, one year ago today you left us. You will always be remembered for your winning smile, great hugs and your enjoyment of life. You are greatly missed by all of our friends and family. You will be forever



in our hearts. Your daughter, Terri, granddaughters, Krista, Kelli, and Kourtney, and your five great-grandchildren will always love and remember you. I was so happy, grateful, and honored to have had the opportunity to be your wife. I love you. Yours always and forever, Barb

David Xavier Musy4/19/41-4/11/18My Darling Dave, one year ago today you left us. You will always be remembered for your winning smile, great hugs and your enjoyment of life. You are greatly missed by all of our friends and family. You will be foreverin our hearts. Your daughter, Terri, granddaughters, Krista, Kelli, and Kourtney, and your five great-grandchildren will always love and remember you. I was so happy, grateful, and honored to have had the opportunity to be your wife. I love you. Yours always and forever, Barb Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close