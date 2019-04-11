David Xavier Musy
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Musy.
4/19/41-4/11/18
My Darling Dave, one year ago today you left us. You will always be remembered for your winning smile, great hugs and your enjoyment of life. You are greatly missed by all of our friends and family. You will be forever
in our hearts. Your daughter, Terri, granddaughters, Krista, Kelli, and Kourtney, and your five great-grandchildren will always love and remember you. I was so happy, grateful, and honored to have had the opportunity to be your wife. I love you. Yours always and forever, Barb
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019