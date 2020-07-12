David O'Connell

O'CONNELL, David Joseph 79, of Riverview, passed away on June 28, 2020 after fighting cancer valiantly for many years. He was born in Washington D.C. to the late James Albert O'Connell and Susan Francis Carney. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and was a member of The American Legion, Post 111 in Tampa. He is survived by his beloved Clara, who has been by his side for 30 years. Services were held privately at Sunset Memory Gardens. Sunset Funeral Home



