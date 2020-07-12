1/1
David O'Connell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'CONNELL, David Joseph 79, of Riverview, passed away on June 28, 2020 after fighting cancer valiantly for many years. He was born in Washington D.C. to the late James Albert O'Connell and Susan Francis Carney. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and was a member of The American Legion, Post 111 in Tampa. He is survived by his beloved Clara, who has been by his side for 30 years. Services were held privately at Sunset Memory Gardens. Sunset Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
8139862402
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved