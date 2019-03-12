IN LOVING MEMORY OF
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David P. Lamontagne Jr..
David P. Lamontagne Jr.
who passed one year ago today at 22 years old. Your heart, soul, and spirit are at peace in Heaven with Pops. As you meaningfully expressed and showed "Family Over Everything". You are forever in our hearts.
Mom and Brutty.
Forever loved by Granny, Baby Don, Tammy, Paul, Ronnie, the Girls, Pauly, Charlene, and Trey.
Your friends growing up. Best Friend, Tony and Girlfriend, Hayden.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019