Service Information Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home 7950 131 Street North Seminole , FL 33776 (727)-391-0121 Visitation 10:00 AM Anona United Methodist Church 13233 Indian Rocks Road Largo , FL View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Anona United Methodist Church

LUMBARD, David Paul



Born August 22, 1940, passed May 30, 2019. David was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Robert and Georgia Webber Lumbard. He grew up with his three brothers, Robert, James and Gary; and his sister, Madeline, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As soon as David was old enough to see over the counter, he went to work at the family drug store. Lumbard Drug was famous for its homemade ice cream. In later life, one of David's prized possessions was a vintage milkshake machine from Lumbard Drug, which he used on special occasions for his children and grandchildren. He followed his father into the pharmacy profession and graduated from the



He was a true patriot and loved the United States of America. He especially appreciated the armed forces. In 1992, during a visit to Germany, he accepted an invitation from the future Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, GEN Martin Dempsey, to tour his battalion motor pool and climb down inside the turret of then LTC Dempsey's M1A1 tank. He was active in local politics and attended the Republican National Convention as an alternate delegate in 1980, the year Ronald Reagan was nominated for President. He was invited to the White House three different times and once heard Richard Nixon play the piano there. David loved to discuss politics, culture, and ideas with his friends, family and everyone he met. His witty and wise conversation sharpened many minds. David was a founding member of the Seminole Lions' Club and was honored as Lion of the Year. He served on scholarship selection boards and textbook review committees. He was a member of the Selective Service Board, treasurer of the Pinellas County Republican Committee, president of the homeowners' association, president of the Young Republicans, and a variety of other public service positions. He lived a life of service and was a loyal friend to many. David had a lifelong love of good music. In recent years, he sang tenor in the Sanctuary Choir and the Chordsmen of Anona United Methodist Church. He sang in church choirs from the time he was in elementary school until he couldn't get his wheelchair into the choir loft. In fact, he used the money he earned as a member of the boys' choir at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Ann Arbor to buy Geri-Kay's engagement ring. He was an intelligent, hard-working, strong, and determined man who fought for what he believed in his entire life, and he fought to the end. His faith was in Jesus Christ, and he and Geri-Kay brought up their children and grandchildren in faith. We entrust David's soul to His faithful Creator, Who has loved, called, and redeemed him. Literally the Only reason his death is sad, is that we will miss him; and we do miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. Lumbard Sr. and Georgia (Clarence J.) Maxwell, and two sons, Gerald Robert Lumbard and Travis Lee Lumbard. Survivors include his wife of almost 57 years and the love of his life, Geri-Kay (Bonnette) Lumbard; two daughters, Lori (Mick)

In 1964, their growing family moved to Largo, Florida, where David started the pharmacy at Sun Coast Hospital. He was the chief pharmacist there for 25 years, before beginning a second career in the field of senior living. David was an avid hunter and a founding member of Deer Creek Hunt Club. He rode horses with his daughters and chaperoned a fifth-grade class trip to the World's Fair. He and Geri-Kay taught Vacation Bible School to five year-olds. David and Geri-Kay traveled the world and instilled their love of travel in their children and grandchildren, everything from visits to obscure Civil War battlefields to motorhome trips through Alaska to Mediterranean cruises.He was a true patriot and loved the United States of America. He especially appreciated the armed forces. In 1992, during a visit to Germany, he accepted an invitation from the future Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, GEN Martin Dempsey, to tour his battalion motor pool and climb down inside the turret of then LTC Dempsey's M1A1 tank. He was active in local politics and attended the Republican National Convention as an alternate delegate in 1980, the year Ronald Reagan was nominated for President. He was invited to the White House three different times and once heard Richard Nixon play the piano there. David loved to discuss politics, culture, and ideas with his friends, family and everyone he met. His witty and wise conversation sharpened many minds. David was a founding member of the Seminole Lions' Club and was honored as Lion of the Year. He served on scholarship selection boards and textbook review committees. He was a member of the Selective Service Board, treasurer of the Pinellas County Republican Committee, president of the homeowners' association, president of the Young Republicans, and a variety of other public service positions. He lived a life of service and was a loyal friend to many. David had a lifelong love of good music. In recent years, he sang tenor in the Sanctuary Choir and the Chordsmen of Anona United Methodist Church. He sang in church choirs from the time he was in elementary school until he couldn't get his wheelchair into the choir loft. In fact, he used the money he earned as a member of the boys' choir at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Ann Arbor to buy Geri-Kay's engagement ring. He was an intelligent, hard-working, strong, and determined man who fought for what he believed in his entire life, and he fought to the end. His faith was in Jesus Christ, and he and Geri-Kay brought up their children and grandchildren in faith. We entrust David's soul to His faithful Creator, Who has loved, called, and redeemed him. Literally the Only reason his death is sad, is that we will miss him; and we do miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. Lumbard Sr. and Georgia (Clarence J.) Maxwell, and two sons, Gerald Robert Lumbard and Travis Lee Lumbard. Survivors include his wife of almost 57 years and the love of his life, Geri-Kay (Bonnette) Lumbard; two daughters, Lori (Mick) Smith of Huntsville, AL, and Missy Lumbard of Seminole; four grandchildren: Travis (Sarah) Smith of Merritt Island, FL, Taylor (Rebecca) Smith of Dawsonville, GA, Rosalie (Hunter) Eddy of Huntsville, and Katharina Smith of Huntsville, and great-grandson, Elijah Eddy; four siblings, brothers, Robert Jr., James (Georgi), Gary (Mary); and sister, Madeline Lothamer; and uncle, Bill Webber; and aunts, Lorna Boston and Donna (JC) Perry. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10-11 am followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Anona United Methodist Church, 13233 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Suncoast Animal League - http://suncoastanimalleague.org/get-involved or Anona United Methodist Church, 13233 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774. Please visit www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com for service details, video tribute and to share memories and place tributes. (727) 562-2080 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019 